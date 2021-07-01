Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to post sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.86 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $7.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.54. The company had a trading volume of 414,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

