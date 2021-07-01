Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRZ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

