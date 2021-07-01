Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,139 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARES has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $63.59 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

