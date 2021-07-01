Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $118,000 Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $379,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 41.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 62,611 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 62.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 482.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 259,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after buying an additional 215,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.73. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.68.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on U. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $20,387,943.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,766,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,604,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $679,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,481,508.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 736,544 shares of company stock worth $68,990,685 over the last ninety days.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

