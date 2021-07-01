Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $128,000 Investment in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,112 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. ADT’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

