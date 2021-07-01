Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,071 Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Roth CH Acquisition III alerts:

NASDAQ ROCRU opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.