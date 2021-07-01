Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,797 Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $174,680.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $210,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,761,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,315,296.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,073,477. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

