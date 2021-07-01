Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COMM. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,324,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CommScope by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 463.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,471 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in CommScope by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,335,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 814,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

