Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total value of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$230,935.28.

TSE:POU opened at C$17.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.58. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.53 and a 52 week high of C$17.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 17.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POU. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.28.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

