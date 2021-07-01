Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Up 210.0% in June

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 210.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PRKA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 7,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,923. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55. Parks! America has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.90.
Parks! America Company Profile
See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.