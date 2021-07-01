Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Up 210.0% in June

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 210.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PRKA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 7,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,923. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55. Parks! America has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

Parks! America Company Profile

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

