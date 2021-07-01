PARSIQ Reaches Market Cap of $74.34 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $74.34 million and $467,564.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00202826 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.52 or 0.00748506 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 115,775,705 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

