Partners Group Holding AG Buys 4,287 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. ONE Gas accounts for approximately 1.4% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.39% of ONE Gas worth $16,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $46,238,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,808,000 after buying an additional 229,272 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 107.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 254,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,562,000 after buying an additional 131,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 871,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,006,000 after buying an additional 89,794 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.17. 1,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.47. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGS. Mizuho upped their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

