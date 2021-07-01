Paxos Standard 24-Hour Volume Tops $65.31 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $840.27 million and approximately $65.31 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00037845 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00030584 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000110 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 840,297,105 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

