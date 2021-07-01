Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.71.

PAYX stock opened at $107.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.61.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

