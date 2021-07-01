Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $97.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.71.

PAYX opened at $107.30 on Monday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.61.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

