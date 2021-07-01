PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 106.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $291.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.18. The firm has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.33 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

