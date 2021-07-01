Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Receives $17.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have commented on PSFE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $1,057,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $3,107,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. 20,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,932,354. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.15.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

