Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 5.6% Higher

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.38. 39,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,308,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $779.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,632 shares of company stock valued at $509,729. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Peabody Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,013,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,485 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 213,817 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

