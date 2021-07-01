Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,327,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,586,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $124.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.92 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 200.03 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 907,684 shares worth $102,030,185. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

