Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price boosted by Truist from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

PTON has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.71. The stock had a trading volume of 61,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,378,755. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.48 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $56.92 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $1,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 907,684 shares valued at $102,030,185. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

