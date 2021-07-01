Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) Insider Russel Pillemer Purchases 15,809 Shares

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) insider Russel Pillemer purchased 15,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$20,267.14 ($14,476.53).
The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Pengana International Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.
About Pengana International Equities
