Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) Insider Russel Pillemer Purchases 15,809 Shares

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) insider Russel Pillemer purchased 15,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$20,267.14 ($14,476.53).

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Pengana International Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About Pengana International Equities

Hunter Hall Global Value Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

