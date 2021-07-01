Penta Tops One Day Volume of $13,791.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $13,791.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00053969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.19 or 0.00697344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,846.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

