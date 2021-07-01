PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 414,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,439,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

PEP stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $148.36. 77,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,060. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.37. The firm has a market cap of $204.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

