Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells $164,926.52 in Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $164,926.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,175,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,537,705.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $156,160.18.

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $272,989.47.

On Monday, April 26th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $2,363,819.04.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Performant Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $207.19 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 508,599 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 139,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

