Periscope Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Blue Water Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Blue Water Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Get Blue Water Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUW opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Water Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Water Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.