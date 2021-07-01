Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $1.50 Million Position in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,567,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

NASDAQ GBRGU opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

