Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the May 31st total of 27,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ PESI opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.09 million, a P/E ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

