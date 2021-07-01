Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of ILPMY stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69. Permanent TSB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Permanent TSB Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.