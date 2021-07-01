Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,001.62 ($39.22). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 2,958 ($38.65), with a volume of 750,154 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,223.11 ($42.11).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,210.40. The company has a market capitalization of £9.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

