Phore Market Capitalization Achieves $4.36 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $4.36 million and $7,366.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phore has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009821 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.49 or 0.00397789 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,396,904 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

