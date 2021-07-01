Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Sells $1,936,688.50 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,936,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Evan Roberts sold 21,091 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,266,514.55.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,120,800.00.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $61.30 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Phreesia by 582.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 537,027 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Phreesia by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHR. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

