PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.85 Million

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $6.85 million and $180,224.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00054069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.73 or 0.00696845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,340.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 79,313,364 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

