Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Down 44.0% in June

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the May 31st total of 7,050,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 128,183 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

PIRS stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%. The business had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. Research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

