Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 985 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Tesla accounts for 0.3% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 50.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $677.00. 608,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,180,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $634.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,919 shares of company stock worth $69,810,398 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.57.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

