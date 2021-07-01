Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

