Piper Sandler Comments on The Community Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Community Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Community Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.01. The Community Financial has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 24.81%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Community Financial by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 139,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 32.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

