Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BHLB. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of BHLB opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 29,260 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after buying an additional 138,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 236,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Conn bought 5,271 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

