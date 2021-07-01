Piper Sandler Weighs in on Carvana Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $301.82 on Thursday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $119.38 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.23 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.04.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total transaction of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.71, for a total value of $13,235,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,446,458 shares of company stock worth $399,052,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

