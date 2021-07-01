Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Bank of Princeton’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BPRN. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of BPRN opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

