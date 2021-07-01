Pivot Token (PVT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $196,447.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $196,447.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00054437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.90 or 0.00680004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,898% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

