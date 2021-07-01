Plancorp LLC Takes $456,000 Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 418,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $64.82. 19,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,416. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.57. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $69.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.331 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

