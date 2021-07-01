Plancorp LLC Takes Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,232. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

