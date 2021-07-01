Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLNT traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $75.51. 10,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,858. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

