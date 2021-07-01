Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.69. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 13,583 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $166.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 31.61%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 99.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

