Pluton (PLU) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Pluton coin can now be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00012720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pluton has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pluton has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $119,881.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00054715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.00692837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,798.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pluton Coin Profile

Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pluton’s official website is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

