PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Price Down 4.2%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.20 and last traded at $33.20. Approximately 856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 211,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.66.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, equities analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $122,593.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,667 shares of company stock worth $13,694,025. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

