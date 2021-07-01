PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Price Down 4.2%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.20 and last traded at $33.20. Approximately 856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 211,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.66.
The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62.
PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, equities analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
