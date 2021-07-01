Polkamon (PMON) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $609,737.00

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Polkamon has traded down 15% against the dollar. Polkamon has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $609,737.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamon coin can now be bought for $3.38 or 0.00010174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00045473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00133805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00169366 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,386.22 or 1.00381824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002921 BTC.

About Polkamon

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Buying and Selling Polkamon

