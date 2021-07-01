Polkastarter Reaches Market Cap of $73.26 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $73.26 million and approximately $14.72 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkastarter has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00054644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018564 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.89 or 0.00679747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,924.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,134,082 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

