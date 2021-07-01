Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.05

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.09. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 750 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market worldwide. The company also manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry. It primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including iron dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

