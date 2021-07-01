Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $19.34 on Monday. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.11.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,147,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.